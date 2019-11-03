Crossamerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.53

Crossamerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 24th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.525 per share by the oil and gas company on Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th.

Shares of CAPL opened at $18.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.86. Crossamerica Partners has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $19.07. The company has a market capitalization of $646.18 million, a PE ratio of 169.18, a PEG ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Crossamerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Crossamerica Partners had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The company had revenue of $605.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.59 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crossamerica Partners will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crossamerica Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

Crossamerica Partners Company Profile

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

