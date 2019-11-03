Critical Review: Keane Group (NYSE:FRAC) vs. Propetro (NYSE:PUMP)

Keane Group (NYSE:FRAC) and Propetro (NYSE:PUMP) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Keane Group and Propetro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Keane Group 0.53% 7.21% 3.25% Propetro 10.54% 26.19% 16.02%

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Keane Group and Propetro, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Keane Group 0 4 4 0 2.50 Propetro 0 5 9 0 2.64

Keane Group presently has a consensus target price of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 174.73%. Propetro has a consensus target price of $17.86, suggesting a potential upside of 127.49%. Given Keane Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Keane Group is more favorable than Propetro.

Risk & Volatility

Keane Group has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Propetro has a beta of 1.88, suggesting that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.1% of Keane Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.9% of Propetro shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Keane Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Propetro shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Keane Group and Propetro’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Keane Group $2.14 billion 0.22 $59.33 million $0.92 4.95 Propetro $1.70 billion 0.46 $173.86 million $2.00 3.93

Propetro has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Keane Group. Propetro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Keane Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Propetro beats Keane Group on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Keane Group

Keane Group, Inc. engages in the provision of hydraulic and engineered related solutions. It provides horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging & engineered, as well as other value-added services. The company operates through two segments: Completion, and Other Services. The Completion Services segment refers to the hydraulic fracturing and wireline divisions. The Other Services include coiled tubing, cementing and ancillary services. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Propetro

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, surface air drilling, and drilling services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2018, the company's fleet comprised 20 hydraulic fracturing units with 905,000 hydraulic horsepower. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

