Critical Contrast: PowerFleet (PWFL) vs. Its Peers

PowerFleet (NASDAQ: PWFL) is one of 27 public companies in the “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare PowerFleet to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares PowerFleet and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PowerFleet -15.49% -13.05% -6.64% PowerFleet Competitors -5.62% 66.54% -2.27%

60.1% of PowerFleet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.2% of shares of all “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of PowerFleet shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of shares of all “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for PowerFleet and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PowerFleet 0 0 1 0 3.00 PowerFleet Competitors 118 422 747 72 2.57

PowerFleet presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 102.70%. As a group, “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 10.09%. Given PowerFleet’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe PowerFleet is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PowerFleet and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PowerFleet $53.06 million -$5.81 million -26.91 PowerFleet Competitors $354.32 million $28.74 million -21.78

PowerFleet’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than PowerFleet. PowerFleet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

PowerFleet has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PowerFleet’s competitors have a beta of 1.64, indicating that their average stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PowerFleet competitors beat PowerFleet on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

PowerFleet Company Profile

