Critical Analysis: Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) & Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) and Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Kandi Technologies Group and Niu Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kandi Technologies Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Niu Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00

Niu Technologies has a consensus target price of $12.57, suggesting a potential upside of 36.52%. Given Niu Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Niu Technologies is more favorable than Kandi Technologies Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.1% of Kandi Technologies Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.0% of Niu Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.4% of Kandi Technologies Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Kandi Technologies Group and Niu Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kandi Technologies Group -17.33% -10.19% -5.38% Niu Technologies 1.61% 8.49% 2.40%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kandi Technologies Group and Niu Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kandi Technologies Group $112.44 million 2.36 -$5.70 million N/A N/A Niu Technologies $214.93 million 3.19 -$50.76 million N/A N/A

Kandi Technologies Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Niu Technologies.

Summary

Niu Technologies beats Kandi Technologies Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kandi Technologies Group

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes electric vehicle (EV) products and parts and off-road vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers off-road vehicles, including go-karts, all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, and other vehicles for sale to distributors or consumers; and EV parts comprising battery packs, EV drive motors, EV controllers, air conditioners, and other electric products. The company was formerly known as Kandi Technologies, Corp. and changed its name to Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. in December 2012. Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Jinhua, the People's Republic of China.

About Niu Technologies

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart e-scooters in the People's Republic of China. It offers N, M, and U series e-scooters with various models or specifications under the NIU brand name. The company sells and services its products through city partner system, as well as through own online store and third-party e-commerce platforms. As of June 30, 2018, it operated through 205 city partners with 571 franchised stores in approximately 150 cities in the People's Republic of China, as well as 18 distributors in 23 countries internationally. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

