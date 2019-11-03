Crew Energy Inc (TSE:CR) Receives C$1.44 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Crew Energy Inc (TSE:CR) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$1.44.

CR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Crew Energy from a “buy” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$2.50 to C$1.75 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Laurentian decreased their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$2.00 to C$1.60 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.20 to C$1.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.15 to C$1.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of Crew Energy stock opened at C$0.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.67, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.98 million and a PE ratio of 1.97. Crew Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.47 and a 52-week high of C$1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.79.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$51.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$56.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crew Energy will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crew Energy Company Profile

Crew Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in assets located in the Montney area, which includes the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets with 445 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas situated south and west of Fort St.

