Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. UBS Group currently has GBX 390 ($5.10) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 450 ($5.88).

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CRST. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.44) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 407 ($5.32) target price (up from GBX 396 ($5.17)) on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 387.55 ($5.06).

CRST stock traded down GBX 8.40 ($0.11) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 380 ($4.97). The company had a trading volume of 2,022,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,000. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 394.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 371.15. The company has a market cap of $976.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 4.16. Crest Nicholson has a twelve month low of GBX 305.20 ($3.99) and a twelve month high of GBX 437.20 ($5.71).

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops apartments, houses, regeneration schemes, and garden villages; and commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

