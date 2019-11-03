Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Earns Hold Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CRST. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a hold rating and a GBX 371 ($4.85) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.44) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a GBX 407 ($5.32) target price (up previously from GBX 396 ($5.17)) on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 387.55 ($5.06).

Get Crest Nicholson alerts:

Shares of LON:CRST opened at GBX 380 ($4.97) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 394.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 371.15. Crest Nicholson has a 12-month low of GBX 305.20 ($3.99) and a 12-month high of GBX 437.20 ($5.71). The firm has a market cap of $976.30 million and a PE ratio of 7.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.47.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops apartments, houses, regeneration schemes, and garden villages; and commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Crest Nicholson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crest Nicholson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.