Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) in a research note released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 370 ($4.83) price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CRST. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Crest Nicholson in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a hold rating and a GBX 371 ($4.85) price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 407 ($5.32) price target (up from GBX 396 ($5.17)) on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Crest Nicholson has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 387.55 ($5.06).

Shares of LON CRST opened at GBX 380 ($4.97) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $976.30 million and a PE ratio of 7.17. Crest Nicholson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 305.20 ($3.99) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 437.20 ($5.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 4.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 394.18 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 371.15.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops apartments, houses, regeneration schemes, and garden villages; and commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

