Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give NiSource (NYSE:NI) a $29.00 Price Target

NiSource (NYSE:NI) received a $29.00 price objective from analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.88% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of NiSource from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of NiSource from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Argus upgraded shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. NiSource presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.11.

NYSE NI traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,063,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,661. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.78. The stock has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.22. NiSource has a 52 week low of $24.36 and a 52 week high of $30.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $931.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.83 million. NiSource had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 9.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NiSource will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NiSource news, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $174,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,242.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Violet Sistovaris sold 40,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total transaction of $1,178,209.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 105,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,088,831.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,405 shares of company stock valued at $1,632,670. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 398,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,908,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in NiSource by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 59,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in NiSource by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 40,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 10,836 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in NiSource by 193.5% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 31,556 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its position in NiSource by 118.5% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 12,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 6,889 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

