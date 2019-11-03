Crawford & Company (CRD.A) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.A) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 4th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Crawford & Company had a return on equity of 24.97% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $256.88 million during the quarter.

Crawford & Company stock opened at $10.60 on Friday. Crawford & Company has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $10.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.95.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Crawford & Company from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

About Crawford & Company

Crawford & Company provides claims management and outsourcing solutions to the risk management and insurance industry, and self-insured entities. The company's Crawford Claims Solutions segment offers claims management services related to property, casualty, and catastrophe losses caused by physical damage to commercial and residential real properties, and personal properties, as well as marine losses.

