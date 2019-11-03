Cranswick (LON:CWK) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,796.26

Cranswick plc (LON:CWK) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2,796.26 and traded as high as $3,124.00. Cranswick shares last traded at $3,112.00, with a volume of 156,047 shares.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CWK shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,050 ($39.85) target price on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Liberum Capital increased their target price on Cranswick from GBX 3,100 ($40.51) to GBX 3,300 ($43.12) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,966 ($38.76).

Get Cranswick alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion and a PE ratio of 23.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,118.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,797.74.

In other news, insider Pamela Powell bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,924 ($38.21) per share, with a total value of £29,240 ($38,207.24).

Cranswick Company Profile (LON:CWK)

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, handmade pastries, and British charcuteries.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Cranswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cranswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.