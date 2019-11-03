Crane (NYSE:CR) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Crane (NYSE:CR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $85.00 target price on the conglomerate’s stock, down from their prior target price of $105.00.

CR has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised Crane from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on Crane from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Crane from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $91.64.

Shares of CR stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $76.93. 635,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,485. Crane has a 12-month low of $67.18 and a 12-month high of $94.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.31.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.15). Crane had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 22.76%. The company had revenue of $772.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Crane will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.04%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Crane by 828.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 436,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,393,000 after purchasing an additional 389,187 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Crane in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,628,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Crane by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,699,453 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $642,442,000 after acquiring an additional 88,581 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Crane by 4,363.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 65,653 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,478,000 after acquiring an additional 64,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Crane by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,047,000 after acquiring an additional 57,800 shares during the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

