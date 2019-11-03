CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRARY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Credit Agricole S.A. markets a complete range of financial products and services. It offers savings, investments, life insurance, credit, payment and insurance services. Its activities are organized into three business lines: Central body: it ensures the cohesion and smooth functioning of the network, and represents the Group with banking authorities; Specialized business: it provides asset management, insurance, private banking, consumer credit, leasing, factoring and Banking and investment. The strength of its retail bank and know -how of its subsidiaries enable it to intervene in all areas of banking and finance. Credit Agricole is headquartered in Paris, France. “
Separately, ValuEngine cut CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 21st.
CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRARY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.
About CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR
Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Gathering; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Specialised Financial Services; and Large Customers. The company offers payment instruments, loans, and saving products; savings/retirement, death and disability/creditor/group, and property and casualty insurance products; and expertise and investment solutions for active, passive, real estate, and alternative asset management.
