Cpl Resources (LON:CPS) Shares Up 3%

Cpl Resources Plc (LON:CPS) shares shot up 3% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 555 ($7.25) and last traded at GBX 595 ($7.77), 1,309 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 335% from the average session volume of 301 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 577.50 ($7.55).

The company has a market cap of $158.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 584.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 561.77.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a €0.11 ($0.13) dividend. This is an increase from Cpl Resources’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. Cpl Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.29%.

Cpl Resources plc, an employment services organization, provides staffing, recruitment, training, and outsourcing services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Flexible Talent and Permanent. The Flexible Talent segment offers managed services, temporary and contract recruitment, and strategic talent advisory services.

