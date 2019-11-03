Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Hold”

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $18.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covenant Transportation Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Covenant Transportation Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Covenant Transportation Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Covenant Transportation Group in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Shares of Covenant Transportation Group stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.62. 109,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,563. Covenant Transportation Group has a 1-year low of $13.27 and a 1-year high of $25.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.70 million, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.04.

Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.11). Covenant Transportation Group had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $222.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Covenant Transportation Group will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO James F. Brower, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $93,480.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,691.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 31.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVTI. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Covenant Transportation Group by 1,098.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in Covenant Transportation Group during the 2nd quarter worth $148,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Covenant Transportation Group during the 2nd quarter worth $151,000. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in Covenant Transportation Group by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in Covenant Transportation Group by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 13,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

About Covenant Transportation Group

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and brokerage services primarily in the continental United States. It offers expedited and dedicated services. The company also provides ancillary services, including freight brokerage and logistics services, warehousing, and accounts receivable factoring; and over-the-road truckload services, as well as transportation management, shuttle, and switching services.

