Cortland Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CLDB) and Community First Bancshares (OTCMKTS:CFBI) Head to Head Analysis

Cortland Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CLDB) and Community First Bancshares (NASDAQ:CFBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Cortland Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Community First Bancshares does not pay a dividend.

1.6% of Cortland Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.9% of Community First Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of Cortland Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Community First Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cortland Bancorp and Community First Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cortland Bancorp $33.46 million 2.86 $8.84 million N/A N/A Community First Bancshares $16.20 million 4.76 $440,000.00 N/A N/A

Cortland Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Community First Bancshares.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Cortland Bancorp and Community First Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cortland Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Community First Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Cortland Bancorp and Community First Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cortland Bancorp 26.40% 14.41% 1.32% Community First Bancshares 5.08% 1.09% 0.27%

Risk and Volatility

Cortland Bancorp has a beta of 0.13, indicating that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Community First Bancshares has a beta of -0.03, indicating that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cortland Bancorp beats Community First Bancshares on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cortland Bancorp Company Profile

Cortland Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Cortland Savings and Banking Company that provides commercial and retail banking services in Northeastern Ohio and Western Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings, money market, time deposit, and checking accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial loans consisting of commercial, financial loans, real estate construction and development loans, commercial real estate loans, small business lending, and trade financing; and consumer loans, such as residential real estate, home equity, and installment loans. It also provides brokerage and investment services; asset management services; night depository services, automated teller services, safe deposit boxes, and other services; and Internet and mobile banking options. As of February 4, 2019, it operated through 14 offices located in the Summit, Trumbull, Mahoning, Portage, and Ashtabula counties in Northeast Ohio. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Cortland, Ohio.

Community First Bancshares Company Profile

Community First Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Newton Federal Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit accounts, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides one-to four-family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and land loans, indirect automobile loans, and consumer loans, as well as multi-family residential real estate loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, the company invests in securities; and offers money transfer and other banking services. It operates through its main and branch office in Covington, Georgia; and loan production offices in Watkinsville and Braselton, Georgia. The company was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Covington, Georgia. Community First Bancshares, Inc. is a subsidiary of Community First Bancshares, MHC.

