Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Corteva updated its FY19 guidance to $1.20-1.26 EPS.

NYSE:CTVA traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.18. 10,080,871 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,171,785. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.31. Corteva has a 12-month low of $24.35 and a 12-month high of $32.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%.

In related news, Director Klaus A. Engel purchased 18,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $551,790.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,253 shares in the company, valued at $757,590. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Timothy P. Glenn purchased 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.52 per share, with a total value of $198,380.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CTVA. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Corteva from $34.50 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Corteva from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Corteva from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corteva currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.71.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

