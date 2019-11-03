Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Corporacion America Airports SA is a focused on acquiring, developing and operating airport concessions. The Company is a private sector airport operator. It operates primarily in Latin America, Europe and Eurasia. Corporacion America Airports SA is based in Luxembourg. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised Corporacion America Airports from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

CAAP stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.98. 158,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,593. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.60. The stock has a market cap of $633.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.71. Corporacion America Airports has a fifty-two week low of $3.81 and a fifty-two week high of $8.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $412.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.20 million. Corporacion America Airports had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 7.01%. Research analysts anticipate that Corporacion America Airports will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Corporacion America Airports in the second quarter valued at $1,677,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Corporacion America Airports by 7.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Corporacion America Airports by 28.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 822,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,638,000 after purchasing an additional 182,140 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Corporacion America Airports in the second quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Corporacion America Airports by 0.4% in the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 986,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. 11.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Corporacion America Airports

Corporación América Airports SA acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly knwona as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. Corporación América Airports SA is a subsidiary of A.C.I.

