Corning (NYSE:GLW) Earns Buy Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup restated their buy rating on shares of Corning (NYSE:GLW) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $34.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock, up from their prior price target of $32.00.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on GLW. Bank of America dropped their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. S&P Equity Research lowered Corning from a positive rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Corning from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corning from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $30.00 target price on Corning and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.64.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $29.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Corning has a fifty-two week low of $26.75 and a fifty-two week high of $35.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.48. The firm has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.16.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Corning had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Corning will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 44.94%.

In other news, VP Christine M. Pambianchi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $29,780.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,312.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hansel E. Tookes II sold 2,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $70,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,676,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,012 shares of company stock worth $370,226. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Corning by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Corning by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 32,123 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Corning by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Corning by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 12,867 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Corning by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,307 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

