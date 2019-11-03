Corning (NYSE:GLW) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank to Hold

Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Corning (NYSE:GLW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has $30.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock, down from their previous price target of $33.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. S&P Equity Research downgraded shares of Corning from a positive rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of Corning from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Corning in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $30.00 price target on shares of Corning and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.64.

Get Corning alerts:

GLW stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.58. The company had a trading volume of 6,912,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,335,314. Corning has a 1 year low of $26.75 and a 1 year high of $35.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.48.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. Corning had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.94%.

In related news, VP Christine M. Pambianchi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $29,780.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,728,312.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Clark S. Kinlin sold 9,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total transaction of $270,095.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,648 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,905.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,012 shares of company stock worth $370,226 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Corning in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Corning in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

Read More: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.