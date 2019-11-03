Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $2.95 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 46,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth $2,939,000. Billeaud Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Billeaud Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,130,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,277,000 after acquiring an additional 10,927 shares during the period. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 131,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the period. 72.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a $169.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.64.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $131.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $130.71 and its 200-day moving average is $134.26. The stock has a market cap of $349.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.69. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $121.00 and a twelve month high of $148.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.14 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 39.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 46.45%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

