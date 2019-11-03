Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CVRS) Short Interest Update

Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CVRS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700,000 shares, a decline of 7.6% from the September 15th total of 9,420,000 shares. Currently, 6.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corindus Vascular Robotics in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Corindus Vascular Robotics by 50.0% during the second quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Corindus Vascular Robotics by 36.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Corindus Vascular Robotics during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Corindus Vascular Robotics in the second quarter worth about $97,000.

Shares of CVRS opened at $4.27 on Friday. Corindus Vascular Robotics has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $4.40.

Corindus Vascular Robotics (NYSEAMERICAN:CVRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CVRS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corindus Vascular Robotics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Cowen downgraded shares of Corindus Vascular Robotics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $4.28 in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Corindus Vascular Robotics Company Profile

Corindus Vascular Robotics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells robotic-assisted systems for use in interventional vascular procedures in the United States and internationally. The company offers CorPath system, a medical device with robotic-assisted precision for coronary and peripheral interventional procedures.

