Cooper-Standard (CPS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) is scheduled to announce its Q3 2019 earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.80). Cooper-Standard had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $764.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Cooper-Standard to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE CPS opened at $33.70 on Friday. Cooper-Standard has a one year low of $30.82 and a one year high of $87.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $538.49 million, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.65.

In other Cooper-Standard news, SVP Song Min Lee purchased 3,000 shares of Cooper-Standard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.27 per share, for a total transaction of $99,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,403.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Cooper-Standard in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Buckingham Research cut shares of Cooper-Standard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $56.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cooper-Standard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.75.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer, and anti-vibration systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and South America. The company's sealing systems include dynamic and static seals, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, flush glass systems, variable extrusions, and specialty sealing products.

