ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) Price Target Raised to GBX 185 at Barclays

ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 185 ($2.42) in a research report report published on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CTEC. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded ConvaTec Group to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank restated a sell rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 118 ($1.54) to GBX 183 ($2.39) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConvaTec Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 188 ($2.46).

CTEC stock traded up GBX 4.15 ($0.05) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 201.30 ($2.63). 3,003,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,440,000. ConvaTec Group has a twelve month low of GBX 113.25 ($1.48) and a twelve month high of GBX 191.15 ($2.50). The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 180.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 158.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.76.

In other ConvaTec Group news, insider Karim Bitar sold 664,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 174 ($2.27), for a total transaction of £1,156,372.68 ($1,511,005.72).

About ConvaTec Group

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as for traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

