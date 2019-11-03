Contrasting Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) & GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR (NASDAQ:GEGYY)

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) and GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:GEGYY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Diamondback Energy has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR has a beta of -1, suggesting that its stock price is 200% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Diamondback Energy and GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diamondback Energy $2.18 billion 6.50 $845.67 million $5.87 14.79 GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR $355.10 million 1.76 -$283.60 million $1.09 2.05

Diamondback Energy has higher revenue and earnings than GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR. GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Diamondback Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Diamondback Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Diamondback Energy pays out 12.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR pays out 8.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Diamondback Energy and GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamondback Energy 26.92% 6.50% 4.28% GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.2% of Diamondback Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Diamondback Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Diamondback Energy and GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diamondback Energy 0 0 24 1 3.04 GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus target price of $147.55, suggesting a potential upside of 70.00%. Given Diamondback Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Diamondback Energy is more favorable than GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR.

Summary

Diamondback Energy beats GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, the company's net acreage position was approximately 461,218 acres in the Permian Basin; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 992,001 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent. It also held working interests in 7,279 gross producing wells, as well as royalty interests in 2,645 additional wells. In addition, the company, through its subsidiary, Viper Energy Partners LP, owns mineral interests in approximately 532,295 gross acres and 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale. Diamondback Energy, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

About GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR

Genel Energy plc engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. It operates through three segments: Oil producing Assets, Miran and Bina Bawi Assets, and Exploration Assets. The company holds interests in the Taq Taq and Tawke oil producing fields, as well as Miran and Bina Bawi gas assets in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq; and exploration assets in Somaliland and Morocco. As of December 31, 2017, it had proven and probable net working interest reserves of 150 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Genel Energy plc is a subsidiary of Cukurova Group.

