Contourglobal (LON:GLO) Sets New 1-Year High at $219.00

Contourglobal PLC (LON:GLO) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 219 ($2.86) and last traded at GBX 216 ($2.82), with a volume of 12620 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 210.50 ($2.75).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Contourglobal in a report on Thursday, July 18th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion and a PE ratio of 78.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 188.99 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 187.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 604.68, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

In related news, insider Ruth Cairnie bought 17,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 168 ($2.20) per share, with a total value of £29,038.80 ($37,944.34).

ContourGlobal plc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, and operates wholesale power generation businesses in Europe, Latin America, Africa, and the Caribbean islands. The company operates in Thermal Energy and Renewable Energy segments. It generates electricity from coal, lignite, natural gas, fuel oil, diesel, wind, solar, and hydro power plants with total installed capacity of 1,424 MW in Latin America and 228 MW in Africa.

