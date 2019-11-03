Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Price Target Cut to $45.00

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at TD Securities from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 49.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $49.00 target price on shares of Continental Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Continental Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.59.

Shares of NYSE:CLR traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,436,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,306,618. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.18 and a 200-day moving average of $36.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Continental Resources has a 12-month low of $27.26 and a 12-month high of $53.00.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The company’s revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Continental Resources will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Continental Resources by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,772 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in Continental Resources by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 21,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Continental Resources by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 101,249 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after buying an additional 18,194 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Continental Resources by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,777 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Continental Resources by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 472,809 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $19,901,000 after buying an additional 177,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.43% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

