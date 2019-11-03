Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Container Store Group, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of storage and organization products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, TCS and Elfa. TCS segment consists of its retail stores, ebsite and call center. Elfa segment designs and manufactures component-based shelving and drawer systems that are customizable for any area of the home, including closets, kitchens, offices and garages. The Container Store Group, Inc. is headquartered in Coppell, Texas. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Container Store Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Container Store Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Container Store Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $5.25 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.

NYSE TCS traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,533. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.55 and a 200 day moving average of $6.25. Container Store Group has a twelve month low of $3.89 and a twelve month high of $9.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.46 million, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Container Store Group had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $236.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Container Store Group will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Container Store Group during the first quarter valued at about $186,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Container Store Group in the second quarter worth about $325,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Container Store Group by 17.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 7,309 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Container Store Group by 1,957.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 76,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Container Store Group in the second quarter worth about $543,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

About Container Store Group

The Container Store Group, Inc engages in the retailing of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. Its retail stores provide various lifestyle products, including closets, collections, and hooks, as well as bath, kitchen, laundry, gift packaging, long-term storage, office, shelving, storage, trash, travel, and elfa branded products.

