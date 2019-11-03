Consolidated Edison (ED) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) is set to issue its Q3 2019 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.63 per share for the quarter.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.02). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect Consolidated Edison to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ED stock opened at $91.12 on Friday. Consolidated Edison has a 1-year low of $73.29 and a 1-year high of $94.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.46 and its 200 day moving average is $88.50. The company has a market cap of $30.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 68.52%.

ED has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Mizuho raised Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.55.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

