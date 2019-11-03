Consilium Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Arcos Dorados Holding Inc (NYSE:ARCO)

Consilium Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Arcos Dorados Holding Inc (NYSE:ARCO) by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 335,551 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,602 shares during the quarter. Arcos Dorados makes up approximately 10.7% of Consilium Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Consilium Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Arcos Dorados were worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Arcos Dorados by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 475,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 24,130 shares in the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in Arcos Dorados during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,885,000. Inlet Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Arcos Dorados by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 149,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Arcos Dorados during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Arcos Dorados during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $568,000. Institutional investors own 37.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ARCO opened at $7.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.05. Arcos Dorados Holding Inc has a 52 week low of $5.92 and a 52 week high of $9.22. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 41.28 and a beta of 1.16.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $723.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arcos Dorados Holding Inc will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on ARCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Arcos Dorados in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Arcos Dorados from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Bradesco Corretora raised Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America raised Arcos Dorados from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Arcos Dorados from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Arcos Dorados has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.75.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curaçao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the United States Virgin Islands of St.

