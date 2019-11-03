Conning Inc. Lowers Stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Conning Inc. lowered its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 311,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 254,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,293,000 after purchasing an additional 17,371 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 60,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,951,000 after purchasing an additional 7,484 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the third quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 15,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the second quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 97,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ALXN shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup set a $150.00 target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.00.

ALXN stock opened at $109.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.98. The company has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.65. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $92.56 and a one year high of $141.86.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.32. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

