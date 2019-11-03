Concentrum Wealth Management Buys 2,378 Shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT)

Concentrum Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares during the quarter. First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Concentrum Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Concentrum Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 67.7% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 10,541 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF during the second quarter worth about $888,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 18.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 615,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,290,000 after buying an additional 94,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 20.1% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF stock opened at $31.66 on Friday. First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $25.43 and a 12-month high of $32.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.21.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%.

