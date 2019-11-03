Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) Shares Purchased by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,855,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,759,000 after purchasing an additional 874,779 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $324,440,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 107.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,661,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445,854 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,922,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,056,000 after acquiring an additional 100,250 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,880,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,905,000 after acquiring an additional 167,771 shares during the period. 86.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CAG opened at $27.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.85. Conagra Brands Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.22 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 42.29%.

In related news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 25,458 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $763,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,096,190. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 26,099 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $809,069.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 145,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,521,939. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,710 shares of company stock valued at $2,122,381 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

