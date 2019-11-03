Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) Shares Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 302,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 443 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $9,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,855,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,759,000 after buying an additional 874,779 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the second quarter valued at $324,440,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 107.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,661,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,663,000 after buying an additional 3,445,854 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,922,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,056,000 after buying an additional 100,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,880,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,905,000 after buying an additional 167,771 shares during the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 26,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $809,069.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,521,939. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny sold 20,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total transaction of $549,572.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,710 shares of company stock worth $2,122,381. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CAG opened at $27.47 on Friday. Conagra Brands Inc has a one year low of $20.22 and a one year high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.78.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 42.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, September 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

