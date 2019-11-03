Compass Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Compass Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Invesco Senior Loan ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Compass Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Compass Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BKLN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 172,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 20,275 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 48,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959 shares during the last quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,017,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 895.1% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 17,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 15,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $22.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.70. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $21.59 and a 12 month high of $23.12.

