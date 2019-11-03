Comparing Isramco (NASDAQ:ISRL) & Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS)

Isramco (NASDAQ:ISRL) and Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Isramco and Abraxas Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Isramco 17.35% -263.45% 13.05% Abraxas Petroleum 29.82% 13.62% 4.75%

This is a summary of recent ratings for Isramco and Abraxas Petroleum, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Isramco 0 0 0 0 N/A Abraxas Petroleum 0 2 0 0 2.00

Abraxas Petroleum has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 525.00%. Given Abraxas Petroleum’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Abraxas Petroleum is more favorable than Isramco.

Volatility and Risk

Isramco has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Abraxas Petroleum has a beta of 1.72, meaning that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.1% of Isramco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.3% of Abraxas Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. 73.3% of Isramco shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Abraxas Petroleum shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Isramco and Abraxas Petroleum’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Isramco $81.34 million 4.07 $17.93 million N/A N/A Abraxas Petroleum $149.17 million 0.36 $57.82 million $0.18 1.78

Abraxas Petroleum has higher revenue and earnings than Isramco.

Summary

Abraxas Petroleum beats Isramco on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Isramco Company Profile

Isramco, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties located onshore in the United States and offshore Israel. It operates in two segments, Oil and Gas Exploration and Production; and Production Services. The Oil and Gas Exploration and Production segment owns working interests in oil and gas wells in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Utah, and Colorado; and operates approximately 422 producing wells located primarily in Texas and New Mexico. It also has overriding royalty interests in the Tamar Field located in offshore Israel. This segment sells its oil and natural gas to independent marketers, oil and natural gas companies, and gas pipeline companies. The Production Services segment operates a fleet of production servicing rigs and trucks that provide a range of production services, including completion of newly-drilled wells; maintenance and workover of existing wells; fluid transportation; and related oilfield services, as well as plugging and abandonment of wells to oil and gas exploration and production companies. As of December 31, 2018, the company had estimated total proved oil, natural gas reserves, and natural gas liquids, which include approximately 40,267 thousand barrels (MBbls) of oil equivalent comprising 2,125 MBbls of oil; 223,915 million cubic feet of natural gas; and 823 MBbls of natural gas liquids, as well as 33 production servicing rigs primarily in Texas and New Mexico. Isramco, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Abraxas Petroleum Company Profile

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves were 67.2 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1977 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

