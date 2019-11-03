Comparing General Electric (NYSE:GE) & Legrand (NYSE:LGRVF)

General Electric (NYSE:GE) and Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) are both large-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for General Electric and Legrand, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score General Electric 2 8 7 0 2.29 Legrand 1 2 0 0 1.67

General Electric presently has a consensus price target of $10.51, suggesting a potential upside of 1.29%. Given General Electric’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe General Electric is more favorable than Legrand.

Risk and Volatility

General Electric has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Legrand has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares General Electric and Legrand’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets General Electric -4.39% 10.33% 1.80% Legrand 12.91% 17.04% 7.64%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares General Electric and Legrand’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio General Electric $121.62 billion 0.74 -$22.35 billion $0.65 15.97 Legrand $7.08 billion 2.99 $911.38 million $3.39 23.39

Legrand has lower revenue, but higher earnings than General Electric. General Electric is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Legrand, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

General Electric pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Legrand does not pay a dividend. General Electric pays out 6.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.3% of General Electric shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of General Electric shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Legrand beats General Electric on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services. The Renewable Energy segment provides wind turbine platforms, and hardware and software; offshore wind turbines; solutions, products, and services to hydropower industry; and blades for onshore and offshore wind turbines. The Oil & Gas segment offers oilfield and oilfield equipment, turbomachinery and process solutions, and digital solutions. The Aviation segment provides jet engines and turboprops for commercial airframes; maintenance, component repair, and overhaul services, as well as replacement parts; and additive machines and materials, and engineering services. The Healthcare segment provides healthcare technologies in medical imaging, digital solutions, patient monitoring, and diagnostics, drug discovery, biopharmaceutical manufacturing technologies and performance enhancement solutions. The Transportation segment provides freight and passenger locomotives, and rail and support advisory services; parts, integrated software solutions, and data analytics; software-enabled solutions; mining equipment and services; and marine diesel engines, and stationary power diesel engines and motors for drilling rigs, as well as overhaul, repair and upgrade, and wreck repair services. The Lighting segment offers light emitting diode products; and energy efficiency and productivity solutions. The Capital segment leases and finances aircraft, regional jets, turboprops, freighters, engines, helicopters, as well as offers financing and materials; financial and underwriting solutions; and insurance services. The company was founded in 1892 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Legrand

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers a range of products and solutions that connect buildings to energy, data, and lighting, such as switches, power sockets, distribution panels, circuit breakers, lighting management products, security systems, trunkings, floor boxes, enclosures, sockets, screen mounts, uninterruptible power supply devices, tubes, ducts, extensions, and others. Its products are used in hotels, offices, data centers, and shopping centers, as well as residential, healthcare, and industrial sectors. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Limoges, France.

