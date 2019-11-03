Comparing Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) and Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) and Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Cidara Therapeutics and Atara Biotherapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cidara Therapeutics 1 0 4 0 2.60 Atara Biotherapeutics 1 2 7 0 2.60

Cidara Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 199.15%. Atara Biotherapeutics has a consensus target price of $31.00, indicating a potential upside of 155.78%. Given Cidara Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cidara Therapeutics is more favorable than Atara Biotherapeutics.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cidara Therapeutics and Atara Biotherapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cidara Therapeutics N/A N/A -$59.02 million ($2.32) -1.01 Atara Biotherapeutics N/A N/A -$230.70 million ($5.27) -2.30

Atara Biotherapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cidara Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Cidara Therapeutics has a beta of 2.1, indicating that its share price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atara Biotherapeutics has a beta of 2.09, indicating that its share price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cidara Therapeutics and Atara Biotherapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cidara Therapeutics N/A -109.56% -77.88% Atara Biotherapeutics N/A -88.69% -77.83%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.2% of Cidara Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.8% of Atara Biotherapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.3% of Cidara Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of Atara Biotherapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cidara Therapeutics beats Atara Biotherapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-infectives for the treatment of diseases. Its lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, fungal infections associated with high mortality rates. It is also developing antibody-drug conjugates for multidrug-resistant bacterial infections that directly kill pathogens and also direct a patient's immune system to attack and eliminate bacterial, fungal, or viral pathogens. The company was formerly known as K2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. in June 2014. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc., an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma. The company is also developing next-generation CAR T immunotherapies for patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, and autoimmune and viral diseases, including ATA2271 for mesothelin; ATA2321 for acute myeloid leukemia; and ATA2431 and ATA3219 for B-cell lymphomas, as well as ATA188 and ATA190 that are in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of multiple sclerosis. In addition, it is developing ATA621 against the BK and JC viruses; ATA368 for patients with human papillomavirus and associated cancers; ATA520 to treat Wilms tumor 1; and ATA230 against cytomegalovirus and related diseases. The company has a license agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center; license, and research and development collaboration agreement with QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute; and strategic collaboration with H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

