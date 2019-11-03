Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 22,635 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,635 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $23,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Astor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 152.0% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWY opened at $90.44 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $66.58 and a 12 month high of $90.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.15.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.