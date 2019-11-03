Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $24.84 Million Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,787 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $24,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter valued at about $812,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 38,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,555,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $223.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.71. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $145.00 and a 12-month high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

