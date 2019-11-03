Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $20.69 Million Holdings in BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) by 2.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 387,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,188 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in BB&T were worth $20,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in BB&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its stake in BB&T by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in BB&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in BB&T by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in BB&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

Get BB&T alerts:

BBT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BB&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $55.00 price target on shares of BB&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of BB&T from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of BB&T from $51.50 to $50.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $51.00 price target on shares of BB&T and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 4,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.64, for a total transaction of $225,562.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 25,068,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $712,952,605.08. Insiders have sold a total of 25,077,442 shares of company stock valued at $713,290,667 over the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BB&T stock opened at $54.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. BB&T Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.68 and a fifty-two week high of $54.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.85. The company has a market cap of $40.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.17.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. BB&T had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Analysts expect that BB&T Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. BB&T’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

BB&T Company Profile

BB&T Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking Retail and Consumer Finance, Community Banking Commercial, Insurance Holdings, and Financial Services and Commercial Finance.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT).

Receive News & Ratings for BB&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BB&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.