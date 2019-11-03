Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 132,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,742 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $18,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 16,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.2% in the second quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 231,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,704,000 after purchasing an additional 93,743 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,484.0% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 23,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

Shares of TLT stock opened at $140.56 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $111.90 and a 12 month high of $148.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.99.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

See Also: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.