Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,356,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,593 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up 0.7% of Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $168,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 218,459,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,954,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786,962 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,930,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,413,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470,382 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 999,937.0% during the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 71,062,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,920,000 after purchasing an additional 71,055,523 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,064,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,625,519,000 after purchasing an additional 295,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 6,899.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,416,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,412,000 after purchasing an additional 18,153,758 shares during the last quarter. 65.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Shares of PG opened at $123.87 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $86.74 and a 1-year high of $125.77. The stock has a market cap of $311.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.13. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 25.07%. The business had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.7459 per share. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.93%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.00.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 10,662 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,258,116.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,225 shares in the company, valued at $7,224,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 936,280 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total transaction of $115,977,003.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,156.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,689,863 shares of company stock valued at $207,121,135. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Story: What does relative strength index mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.