Comerica Bank Sells 1,985 Shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 74,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,985 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in CME Group were worth $15,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in CME Group by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,940,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,191,000 after purchasing an additional 200,245 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in CME Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,494,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,792,000 after purchasing an additional 48,392 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its holdings in CME Group by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 388,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,203,000 after purchasing an additional 69,600 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in CME Group by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 138,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,349,000 after purchasing an additional 56,381 shares during the period. Finally, Employers Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $292,000. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $236.00 to $227.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.36.

Shares of CME stock opened at $201.51 on Friday. CME Group Inc has a 52-week low of $161.05 and a 52-week high of $224.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $209.81 and a 200-day moving average of $200.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $73.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.18.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. CME Group had a net margin of 40.93% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 1,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total value of $402,736.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,310,613.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.01, for a total transaction of $108,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,152,233.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,126 shares of company stock worth $3,722,434 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.