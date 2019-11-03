Comerica Bank Has $21.10 Million Stock Holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 449,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,010 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $21,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Natixis raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 428.3% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,846,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,259 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter worth about $2,502,000. OLD Republic International Corp raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 15.5% during the second quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 746,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,359,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 108,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 28.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 117,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,562,000 after acquiring an additional 26,294 shares during the last quarter. 63.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MO shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Altria Group from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.86 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $49.00 price objective on Altria Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $68.00 target price on Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.44.

Shares of MO stock opened at $45.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $83.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.56. Altria Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $39.30 and a fifty-two week high of $66.04.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.46%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

Altria Group announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 1.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

