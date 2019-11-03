Comerica Bank Has $17.12 Million Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 5.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 111,147 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 6,291 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in FedEx were worth $17,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in FedEx in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in FedEx in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its stake in FedEx by 125.0% in the third quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 225 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 71.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on FedEx from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on FedEx from $175.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 price target on FedEx and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. FedEx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.40.

FedEx stock opened at $156.52 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $137.78 and a 12-month high of $234.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.50. The stock has a market cap of $39.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.72.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $17.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 0.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 5,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $151.75 per share, for a total transaction of $758,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 62,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,555,090.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Brad Martin purchased 1,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $145.00 per share, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 49,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,111,670. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

