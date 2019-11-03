Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) EVP David C. Lawson Sells 1,164 Shares

Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) EVP David C. Lawson sold 1,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $46,501.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,544 shares in the company, valued at $660,932.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of COLB stock opened at $39.96 on Friday. Columbia Banking System Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.65 and a fifty-two week high of $41.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.08.
Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 31.02%. The firm had revenue of $150.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Columbia Banking System Inc will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the second quarter worth $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the second quarter worth $86,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 205.5% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 32.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 14.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 price objective on Columbia Banking System and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.80.
Columbia Banking System Company Profile
Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.
