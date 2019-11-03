Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) EVP David C. Lawson Sells 1,164 Shares

Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) EVP David C. Lawson sold 1,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $46,501.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,544 shares in the company, valued at $660,932.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of COLB stock opened at $39.96 on Friday. Columbia Banking System Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.65 and a fifty-two week high of $41.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.08.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 31.02%. The firm had revenue of $150.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Columbia Banking System Inc will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.34%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the second quarter worth $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the second quarter worth $86,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 205.5% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 32.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 14.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 price objective on Columbia Banking System and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.80.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

