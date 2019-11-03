Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) PT Lowered to $25.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) had its price objective lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on COLL. BidaskClub raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $24.00 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Collegium Pharmaceutical has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.67.

COLL traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.85. 359,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,075. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $19.83. The stock has a market cap of $402.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 26.10%. The business had revenue of $75.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Collegium Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, Director David Hirsch sold 22,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total value of $257,534.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,197.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,798 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 49,860 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,573,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 216,531 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 79,564 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,488,479 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,724,000 after purchasing an additional 165,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,323,555 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,855,000 after purchasing an additional 693,812 shares in the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

