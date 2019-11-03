Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 396,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $29,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Investec Asset Management North America Inc. lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 12.4% in the second quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc. now owns 8,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 656,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,035,000 after purchasing an additional 9,351 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 93.0% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 45,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 21,736 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 7.7% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CL traded down $1.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.81. The company had a trading volume of 6,096,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,394,446. The company has a market cap of $58.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.74. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $57.51 and a 52 week high of $76.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.13 and its 200 day moving average is $71.67.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.77% and a negative return on equity of 10,821.98%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.91%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total transaction of $346,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,929.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Cahill sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.43, for a total transaction of $571,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,326 shares in the company, valued at $2,166,186.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 262,196 shares of company stock worth $18,586,705. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America set a $80.00 price target on Colgate-Palmolive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

