Codemasters Group (LON:CDM) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Codemasters Group (LON:CDM) in a research report report published on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.79) target price on shares of Codemasters Group in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Codemasters Group in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Codemasters Group in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Shares of CDM remained flat at $GBX 227.50 ($2.97) during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 33,086 shares. Codemasters Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 130 ($1.70) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 256 ($3.35). The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 217.98 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 220.79. The stock has a market cap of $318.50 million and a P/E ratio of 75.83.

Codemasters Group Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, publishes, markets, and distributes racing video games in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company is headquartered in Southam, the United Kingdom. Codemasters Group Holdings Plc is a subsidiary of Reliance Big Entertainment (Singapore) Pte Limited.

